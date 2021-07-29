- Tesla needs to make a move, show its hand.
- TSLA is stuck along the 200-day moving average and needs a breakout.
- TSLA results fail to spur further gains.
Come on something happen here, please! Many expected results to provide some catalyst to the share price, but instead we are met with ... zzzz. The stock needs a breakout or something juicy to get traders teeth into. This is the unspoken, extra skill of trading though, so it is a good lesson to ponder. When is it best not to trade and just sit and wait. Traders are stalking prey here, so wait until the right opportunity presents. Otherwise, your trading account will suffer death by a thousand cuts, and commissions keep piling up.
Tesla stock closed nearly 2% lower on Tuesday despite posting strong earnings after the close on Monday. Earnings were strong with a beat on the top and bottom lines. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.45 versus the estimate from Wall Street analysts for $0.96. Sales came in at $11.96 billion, also beating the $11.21 billion estimate. Delivery numbers were also high on investors' minds, and these too were ahead of estimates. Tesla delivered 201,304 vehicles in Q2 2021, an increase of 121% over the same period last year. Tesla said its average selling price had declined by 2% over the year, but its gross margin increased three percentage points from 25.4% to 28.4%. Tesla stock popped just after the release of results, but the regular session on Tuesday was not so kind with Tesla stock closing at $644.78 for a loss of 2%. Wednesday saw little change with Tesla closing just slightly ahead at $646.98.
Tesla has often relied on environmental credits to help its profit numbers, but this was not the case for this earnings release, a sign of increasing strength. Investors appear frustrated by the lack of clarity from Tesla in relation to plans for its Cybertruck and future battery plans. Tesla also said on its conference call that volume growth was dependant on parts availability as the global chip shortage still hurts. CEO Elon Musk said he has many calls late at night with suppliers about resolving shortages.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$621 billion
|Price/Earnings
|658
|Price/Sales
|22
|Price/Book
|28
|Enterprise Value
|$753 billion
|Gross Margin
|21%
|Net Margin
|
3%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $706
Tesla grabbed a few price target increases after its results and has seen the average price target move from $671 to $706.
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla is stuck in a recent range of $620 to $700. Just before the results, the failure to break $700 and the bigger level at $715 saw the stock retrace. Then the opposite happened and Tesla put in a weak double bottom at the $620 level. Results have done little to change things and move the stock along. $591 remains the key support as a break will likely see an acceleration due to the lack of volume. Breaking $591 will in all likelihood see a quick move to $539. The same can be said for the $715 resistance. A break should see a quick move to $781. Really breaking the psychological $700 level will probably be enough to push things on. This can be well played with some options strategies as the resultant increase in volatility as well as the price move would increase the option value. Something like a $750 call or $550 put might work. A $750 call for August 27 costs less than $5 per share, while a $550 put for the same date costs about $7. Options also offer built-in risk management.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week highs after the Fed, high German inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, hitting the highest in two weeks. The dollar is falling across the board after the Fed refrained from pre-announcing tapering and sees inflation as transitory. German CPI beat estimates with 3.8% YoY in July. US GDP is awaited.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3950 on Fed dovishness, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, extending its gains after the Fed seemed reluctant to taper bond buys. The EU's suspension of legal action over the NI protocol supports sterling. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3950 on Fed dovishness, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, extending its gains after the Fed seemed reluctant to taper bond buys. The EU's suspension of legal action over the NI protocol supports sterling. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
XAU/USD fast approaching 200-DMA ahead of US GDP
Gold price has accelerated its advance and hits fresh weekly highs at $1819, closing in on the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821.
XRP in a league of its own as BTC and ETH pull back
Bitcoin price is setting the stage for a pullback after a 40% upswing. Ethereum price is following BTC but might undergo consolidation. Ripple price defies its run-up, suggesting a minor correction might be enough before another rally begins.