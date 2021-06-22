Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla starts slowly but accelerates to target $635 resistance

Tesla shares followed the broad market rollercoaster on Monday.

TSLA shares closed down slightly on Monday.

Broad market rallied as the afternoon passed.

Tesla shares rallied on Monday from intraday session lows as the broad market decided "buy the dip" still works. Tesla bottomed out early on Monday as sentiment was still negative after the Fed and Bullard double act last Thursday and Friday. But the "buy the dip" strategy appeared to work again as traders stepped in to defend the main indices, leading to an afternoon rally. As we can see from the 15-minute chart below, Tesla joined the rollercoaster and ended up closing only slightly down on the day at $620.71.

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $600 billion Price/Earnings 624 Price/Sales 19 Price/Book 26 Enterprise Value $753 billion Gross Margin 0.21% Net Margin 0.03% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $652

Tesla stock forecast

Monday's price action in Tesla maintains the recent but tentative bullish trend. The 9 and 21-day moving averages are just holding TSLA stock, but they are more or less flatlining, so the trend is not too strong. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are neutral and also flatlining so at least confirming the trend. $635 is the level to target, and a break of that should see $667 tested. From $667 to $715 there is a lot of volume, so it will be tough for Tesla to get through that zone.

Breaking the 9 and 21-day moving averages and the lower trend channel at $600 would likely see Tesla shares test the key $539 level. Below here is a vacuum of volume, which will most likely see the price accelerate sub-$500.

Overall, the risk reward is pretty neutral right now as Tesla looks for direction. A break of $539 would likely see an acceleration in price. Buying a $520 put might be a useful option. Alternatively, buying a $640 call might also work again after looking for a break of $635 to accelerate. Buying both is a strangle strategy.