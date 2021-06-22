Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla starts slowly but accelerates to target $635 resistance

- Tesla shares followed the broad market rollercoaster on Monday.
- TSLA shares closed down slightly on Monday.
- Broad market rallied as the afternoon passed.
Tesla shares rallied on Monday from intraday session lows as the broad market decided "buy the dip" still works. Tesla bottomed out early on Monday as sentiment was still negative after the Fed and Bullard double act last Thursday and Friday. But the "buy the dip" strategy appeared to work again as traders stepped in to defend the main indices, leading to an afternoon rally. As we can see from the 15-minute chart below, Tesla joined the rollercoaster and ended up closing only slightly down on the day at $620.71.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$600 billion
|Price/Earnings
|624
|Price/Sales
|19
|Price/Book
|26
|Enterprise Value
|$753 billion
|Gross Margin
|0.21%
|Net Margin
|
0.03%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $652
Tesla stock forecast
Monday's price action in Tesla maintains the recent but tentative bullish trend. The 9 and 21-day moving averages are just holding TSLA stock, but they are more or less flatlining, so the trend is not too strong. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are neutral and also flatlining so at least confirming the trend. $635 is the level to target, and a break of that should see $667 tested. From $667 to $715 there is a lot of volume, so it will be tough for Tesla to get through that zone.
Breaking the 9 and 21-day moving averages and the lower trend channel at $600 would likely see Tesla shares test the key $539 level. Below here is a vacuum of volume, which will most likely see the price accelerate sub-$500.
Overall, the risk reward is pretty neutral right now as Tesla looks for direction. A break of $539 would likely see an acceleration in price. Buying a $520 put might be a useful option. Alternatively, buying a $640 call might also work again after looking for a break of $635 to accelerate. Buying both is a strangle strategy.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
