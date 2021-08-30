- Tesla stock rallies on Friday after Jackson Hole.
- TSLA closes over 1% higher on a relief rally with more records for Dow and S&P 500.
- The EV leader is still recovering from last week's losses.
Tesla continues its recovery from some steep falls last week as the broader equity picture remains supportive. Friday's much anticipated Jackson Hole symposium went off without a hitch as Fed Chairman Powell delivered the perfect speech, carefully treading a path between not surprising markets too much but managing to mention the taper. The result was another move up in the S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq and more records in this, the year of the record!
Tesla then followed suit as the stock continues its recovery from a few headwinds that saw the stock fall sharply last week. Tesla bottomed out at $648 and has been rising steadily ever since. Once again the stock retreated and recharged at its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a feat Tesla has done many times in 2021. Now with the move on Friday, Tesla stock has recaptured the 9 and 21-day SMAs and put itself back on track for a test of $730.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$704 billion
|Price/Earnings
|354
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$329.88
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $711
Tesla stock forecast
The move on Friday was steady with a strong early start to the session consolidating as the day wore on. This move has taken Tesla back above a $700 billion market cap, but most importantly as mentioned from a technical perspective, back above the two main short-term SMAs, the 9 and 21-day. We can see from the chart below the first resistance is a small one at $715.
Tesla stock has been testing to get through here a few times last week but failed each time, so we need to break this hurdle today. Once through there it is onward and upwards to test the $730 resistance. That is the real level the bulls want to take out as we can see the volume profile bars on the right of the chart clearly showing how light volume gets above $730, which makes it easier for bulls to push the stock higher. $780 is the resistance above, a level not seen since April.
To try and get some momentum going and ensure no return to the choppy trading we have suffered through lately, we would not like to see Tesla breaking the 9-day SMA at $665. From a longer-term perspective, the key support is at $649. This is the low from August 17, and breaking it would mean a lower low and end the uptrend.
A break of $715 and $730 should be confirmed by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossing over.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 after Powell's dovishness, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, holding onto gains achieved after Fed Chair Powell refrained from signaling imminent tapering of bond buys. The bank creates $120 billion/month. German CPI is up next.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, little changed on Monday, a UK bank holiday. It advanced to this level after Fed Chair Powell indicated no imminent tightening and the dollar dropped across the board. Concerns about Brexit-related shortages and high UK covid cases weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading
Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour, although remains well off the four-week highs of $1823.
Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB
Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.