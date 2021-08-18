Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla falls as autopilot investigation hurts sentiment

Tesla stock drops nearly 3% on Tuesday to $665.

TSLA falls as the US announces an investigation into Tesla's autopilot system.

Tesla stock breaks below key levels and 200-day moving average.

Tesla shares suffered another difficult day on Tuesday with the electric vehicle manufacturer seeing its shares tumble by nearly 3%. Tesla stock closed out Tuesday at $664.71 for a loss of 2.98%. That loss followed on from Monday when TSLA shed over 4%. The catalyst has been news of Tesla's autopilot system being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Reuters reports that "NHTSA adds that since January 2018, it had identified 11 crashes in which Tesla models "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes". The problem apparently lies with parked emergency vehicles. The situation worsened on Wednesday when reports came again from Reuters that two US senators want the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla.

"Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities...put Tesla drivers – and all of the traveling public – at risk of serious injury or death," Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey said in a letter to newly appointed FTC Chair Lina Khan.

"Tesla drivers listen to these claims and believe their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves – with potentially deadly consequences."

Plenty of headwinds then for those long Tesla and recent sessions will have been painful. Tesla had been on course to test resistance at $780 with some nice technical momentum in play. The stock had broken out of a triangle formation but with the benefit of hindsight, this appears to have been a false break.

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $659 billion Price/Earnings 373 Price/Sales 25 Price/Book 29 Enterprise Value $753 billion Gross Margin 22% Net Margin 6% 52-week high $900.40 52-week low $287 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $711

Tesla stock forecast

Tesla has retreated to test the 200-day moving average. This is a well worn moving average in Tesla's case. The stock has been trading along the 200-day since May and has rarely strayed too far from it. The poisitive is that Tesla has rarely managed to break significantly below the 200-day moving average. We have the added benefit now of a high volume zone providing adidtional support. We are not calling th ebottom but calling the sell off to slow with the potential for a bounce. The 200-day moving average support is at $665, Tuesday's close. Below that support at $620 is strong from the three rejections back in July and a strong volume profile. We would in our humble opinion be trying dips at $665 with a stop somewhere around $650 and if that fails then trying again at $620 with a stop at $609. This has been a buy hte dip market since the pandemic began and nothing appears to have changed, yet!