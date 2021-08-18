Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla falls as autopilot investigation hurts sentiment

- Tesla stock drops nearly 3% on Tuesday to $665.
- TSLA falls as the US announces an investigation into Tesla's autopilot system.
- Tesla stock breaks below key levels and 200-day moving average.
Tesla shares suffered another difficult day on Tuesday with the electric vehicle manufacturer seeing its shares tumble by nearly 3%. Tesla stock closed out Tuesday at $664.71 for a loss of 2.98%. That loss followed on from Monday when TSLA shed over 4%. The catalyst has been news of Tesla's autopilot system being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Reuters reports that "NHTSA adds that since January 2018, it had identified 11 crashes in which Tesla models "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes". The problem apparently lies with parked emergency vehicles. The situation worsened on Wednesday when reports came again from Reuters that two US senators want the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla.
"Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities...put Tesla drivers – and all of the traveling public – at risk of serious injury or death," Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey said in a letter to newly appointed FTC Chair Lina Khan.
"Tesla drivers listen to these claims and believe their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves – with potentially deadly consequences."
Plenty of headwinds then for those long Tesla and recent sessions will have been painful. Tesla had been on course to test resistance at $780 with some nice technical momentum in play. The stock had broken out of a triangle formation but with the benefit of hindsight, this appears to have been a false break.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$659 billion
|Price/Earnings
|373
|Price/Sales
|25
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$753 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$287
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $711
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla has retreated to test the 200-day moving average. This is a well worn moving average in Tesla's case. The stock has been trading along the 200-day since May and has rarely strayed too far from it. The poisitive is that Tesla has rarely managed to break significantly below the 200-day moving average. We have the added benefit now of a high volume zone providing adidtional support. We are not calling th ebottom but calling the sell off to slow with the potential for a bounce. The 200-day moving average support is at $665, Tuesday's close. Below that support at $620 is strong from the three rejections back in July and a strong volume profile. We would in our humble opinion be trying dips at $665 with a stop somewhere around $650 and if that fails then trying again at $620 with a stop at $609. This has been a buy hte dip market since the pandemic began and nothing appears to have changed, yet!
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
