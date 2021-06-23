Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla edges higher to $635 resistance

For now, the short-term risk-reward remains skewed marginally to the upside. $635 really is a better entry point for fresh longs as a break is bullish and should lead to renewed momentum. The volume profile to the right of the chart shows how volume drops off above $635 and does not kick in until $660, so a break should accelerate. Traders already long should keep an eye on the 9-day moving average, which is currently guiding higher. Because of this it is best to use a trailing stop to try and ride the hopeful trend higher. Momentum indicators are beginning to also tick higher and confirm the price action. Both Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) remain in neutral territory.

Tuesday's move continued the recent slow but steady progress Tesla shares have been making. Importantly, the 9-day moving average is now acting as a nice guide for support to higher levels. The 200-day moving average is also finally starting to recede into the distance. Tuesday's candle was a continuation and crucially green and bullish as Monday was a bit indecisive. Monday saw a red engulfing candle as traders struggled for directional bias. Tellingly, the volume profile on both days was skewed toward the high end of the daily range.

Tesla shares are still struggling for direction but are moving in the right direction, albeit slowly. Tuesday saw further small gains as the stock closed up just 0.4% at $623.71. The electric vehicle sector leader has been making steady progress since bottoming out in early March at $539. Tesla returned to test this support zone in late May and has been trading along with the 200-day moving average ever since.

