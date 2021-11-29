- TSLA stock falls sharply on Friday in a panic sell-off.
- Tesla shares break below key $1120 support level.
- Next support seen at $1,000 and then $910.
Tesla (TSLA) stock fell by over 3% on Friday in a combination of panic selling as a new covid variant appears to be sweeping the world and a general lack of liquidity due to Thanksgiving festivities. We are now officially in the festive season and it remains to be seen whether we get the much anticipated Christmas rally. Equity markets were heavily spooked late last week as the new covid variant was discovered in South Africa. This led to oil suffering one of its largest one-day falls ever and stocks going into freefall. Tesla fell over 3% in what, by comparison with some other names, was not as bad as feared. The stock remains strong but if profit-taking hits ahead of year-end there could be more falls in store for the electric vehicle leader.
As we can see from our intraday chart above for Tesla (TSLA), it fell nearly 8% last week so the trend was already in place before Friday's acceleration.
Tesla stock news
After last quarter's "super hardcore" urging from boss Elon Musk, Tesla workers are now being urged to focus on costs. An email from Musk to employees was cited by CNBC as focusing on reducing the cost of deliveries for this quarter instead of actual delivery numbers. "Per my email several weeks ago, our focus this quarter should be on minimizing the cost of deliveries rather than spending heavily on expediting fees, overtime and temporary contractors just so that cars arrive in Q4,"..."The right principle is to take the most efficient action, as though we were not publicly traded and the notion of "end of quarter" didn't exist," Musk added.
TSLA stock forecast
The weekly chart shows us how important it is to hold this $1,000 level. It is the low end of the consolidation after the Hertz-inspired rally. Breaking $1,000 would end that rally and see a move back toward the longer-term range from $780 to $910. So $1,000 is important psychologically and from a trend perspective. We should also point out how accurate the RSI is in the weekly chart at forecasting overbought areas.
The 30-minute chart belwo shows again the strong likelihood of a break below $1,000 accelerating to $910. There is no volume below $1,000 until $900.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1300 after German inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1300 as the American session gets underway. The data from Germany showed on Friday that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, the ECB's preferred gauge of inflation, climbed to 6% on a yearly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 5.4%.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3350 amid improving sentiment
GBP/USD edged higher toward 1.3350 during the European trading hours supported by the improving risk mood. Meanwhile, recovering US Treasury bond yield help the dollar find demand and limit GBP/USD's upside for the time being.
Gold loses traction after testing $1,800
Gold started the new week on a firm footing and climbed to the $1,800 area but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising more than 4% on the day, XAU/USD is retreating toward $1,790.
Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
BTC price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level after a recent crash. ETH price is following suit and looks to revisit $4,500 or higher. XRP price on a journey to rally 17% to $1.37.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?