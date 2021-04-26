Tesla stock price (NASDAQ: TSLA): Results due after the close on Monday, chart levels to watch

Tesla will report Q1 2021 earnings after the close on Monday.

TSLA outlook and delivery info will be closely watched.

Tesla shareholders bullish as shares rise ahead of earnings.

Tesla will report earnings after the close today Monday and kicks off a big week from tech companies reporting. Tesla is expected to post earnings per share of $0.79 and revenue of $10.29 billion.

Ahead of the release, Tesla shares are currently up 1% at $737 at the time of writing.

Tesla stock forecast

Looking firstly at the weekly chart, we can see the strong uptrend in place – seemingly in place since forever with Tesla. We can also see clearly the breakout area from back in November 2020. This will be the first target for bears if they gain control of Tesla's price. Along the way, support will need to be broken from the trend line at $655.

Zooming down to the daily chart, we can clearly see the breakout range and the long period of the first consolidation phase in Tesla stock. This lasted from late August to mid-November. The longer the consolidation phase, the greater the breakout. Tesla stock produced a parabolic move, nearly doubling in price in a matter of months.

The good news for bulls is that the sell-off experienced in March stopped short of re-entering this range. From the March lows, Tesla has put in a classic uptrend of higher lows, eventually breaking above $715 resistance.

Now Tesla stock has recaptured the short-term bullish 9-day moving average and has broken out of the second consolidation phase. Tesla is using support from the 21 and 50-day moving averages also. We can see how well TSLA has used the 9-day moving average as support earlier in the parabolic breakout from the first consolidation.

A break of the downtrend resistance at $763 should lead to a test higher with interim resistance at $780.52 the recent high and low from January 29. A break here should see a test of the ultimate target of the all-time high of $900.40. The MACD has confirmed the bullish engulfing candle on March 30.

