Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Despite market sell-off, TSLA finished Thursday in the green

- TSLA finished Thursday in the green, gaining 0.06% to $996.27.
- Equities had gyrated sharply but fell as the close approached.
- Tesla stock outperforms as Nasdaq and S&P 500 both fall sharply.
Tesla (TSLA) managed to hold onto intraday gains but only just barely on Thursday. Stocks had opened well and were up some 1% for the main indices at the halfway stage of Thursday, but jitters resurfaced as the finish line approached. Investors began dumping positions, and the main indices closed in the red. The S&P 500 shed 1.1%, the Dow closed 0.89% lower and the Nasdaq closed down the most at 1.34% in the red. Tesla however just held onto a green day, up 0.06%. Given that it is a volatile name and a high beta one, this was a strong outperformance.
Tesla Stock News: bearish Bank of America forecast a worrying sign
Tesla (TSLA) stock may have held its ground in anticipation of its Q4 earnings, which are due out next week. Bank of America and Piper Sandler fought it out with conflicting analyst reports. Bank of America took a dim view of Tesla's market share forecasts, saying it would drop from 69% to 19% of the EV market due to legacy automakers ramping up EV production.
However, Piper Sandler noted that it sees Tesla beating delivery estimates for the year due to factories in Texas and Berlin ramping up production. For now, it appears investors are putting more focus on those delivery numbers and anticipating a strong earnings report. The Bank of America report is more alarming, but it does have a longer term outlook with the market share fall predicted for 2024.
Tesla Stock Forecast: $886 is a futher downside target
Yesterday's move has kept Tesla above the key short-term pivot at $980, but note that yesterday's high price was stuck at the 9-day moving average and Tesla failed to break through. This gives us more belief in an imminent break of $980. If this level does go, then the move to $886 will likely be quick due to a lack of volume.
Tesla (TSLA) chart, daily
