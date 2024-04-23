Tesla released Q1 earnings that missed Wall Street consensus.

Revenue was notable in that it missed consensus by nearly $1 billion.

CEO Elon Musk is dealing with downturn in customer demand.

Free cash flow improved markedly from a year ago.

As soon as the closing bell rang on Tuesday, Tesla (TSLA) was out with its first-quarter results. They were nearly as bad as expected, but the TSLA share price disregarded the miss, rising more than 5%.

After dropping 3.5% on Monday and falling 14% last week, this is the first instance of Tesla truly clawing back from its recent weakness. The NASDAQ rose 1.6% on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 gained 1.2% as earnings season added excitement.

Tesla earnings news

The king of electric vehicles (EVs) earned $0.45 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), or non-GAAP earnings, which was 5 cents beneath the average analyst estimate.

Likewise, revenue of $21.31 billion missed the consensus estimate by $950 million. Sales fell nearly 9% from a year earlier due largely to falling demand from the retail crowd.

This news was already telegraphed somewhat as CEO Elon Musk announced layoffs last week that would affect 10% of workers at the company. Additionally, major price cuts reached several markets and affected multiple models.

However, free cash flow surged conspicuously to $2.53 billion from just $441 million a year ago. About $700 million of that went was added to the expanded capex budget as the company works out both the Cybertruck and Semi models.

Tesla 4-hour chart