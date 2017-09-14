‘Tapering’ is inevitable – ECB’s Jazbec

‘Tapering’ is inevitable – ECB’s JazbecBy Pablo Piovano
Bostjan Jazbec, Governor of the Bank of Slovenia and member of the ECB Governing Council, said on Thursday that the decision to taper the QE programme has been postponed for the time being, although it is inevitable.
Jazbec also added that the current strong level of the exchange rate is a reflection of strong growth in the region, while he added that further evidence is still needed before any decision on stimulus.
At the moment, EUR/USD is hovering over the 1.1900 handle, managing to rebound from recent lows in the 1.1870 area.
