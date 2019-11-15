Taiwan: Beneficiary of the trade war – ANZ

According to ANZ analysis team, Taiwan’s economy has been unusually resilient in the past couple of quarters, compared with other Asian electronic exporters.

Key Quotes

“Policy measures to attract manufacturers of high value products and green shoots of recovery in the global semiconductor industry augur a lift in the outlook for Taiwan’s tech sector as well as the economy’s overall growth momentum.”

“”We have thus revised higher our forecasts of Taiwan’s GDP growth to 2.3% y/y in 2019 and 2.1% in 2020, from 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively.”