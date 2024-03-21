Swiss Franc plunges after SNB cuts interest rates

The Swiss Franc weakens after the Swiss National Bank decides to cut interest rates from 1.75% to 1.50%.

The move was not widely expected by markets and the Swiss Franc has sold off heavily following the news.

The SNB gives victory over inflation, a too-strong Swiss Franc and the need to stimulate economic activity as reasons for the cut.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is trading weaker by about one percent in its most heavily traded pairs on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decided to cut interest rates at their March meeting.

The SNB cut its policy rate by 0.25% from 1.75% to 1.50% on Thursday, surprising traders who had been expecting a maintenance of the status quo. The move comes after a larger-than-expected fall in Swiss inflation in the first months of the year, and a slowdown in economic growth in 2023.

The Swiss Franc weakened on the news since lower interest rates tend to reduce foreign capital inflows.

SNB decides to ease monetary policy after victory against inflation

In its monetary policy assessment, the SNB said that it cut interest rates because it had won the battle against inflation.

“The easing of monetary policy has been made possible because the fight against inflation over the past two and a half years has been effective,” said the SNB.

Further, it added that, “For some months now, inflation has been back below 2% and thus in the range the SNB equates with price stability. According to the new forecast, inflation is also likely to remain in this range over the next few years.”

The appreciation of the Swiss Franc over the last year and the need to “support economic activity” were given as other reasons for reducing interest rates.

The Swiss economy saw its GDP growth sliced almost in half in 2023 when it recorded only a 1.3% expansion compared to 2.5% in 2022, according to its 2023 Annual Report. Lower interest rates will make it cheaper for businesses to borrow capital and a weaker Swiss Franc for them to export their wares abroad.

The decision somewhat surprised markets, who had only rated the chances of a cut at about one in three prior to the event, according to Reuters.

The bank also revised down its forecasts for future inflation and foresaw constraints to growth coming from a still-strong Swiss Franc and weaker demand from abroad.

Technical Analysis: Swiss Franc extends break out from range against US Dollar

The USD/CHF, which measures the buying power of a single US Dollar in Swiss Francs, is trading in the 0.8960s after penetrating the top of a range – between roughly 0.8900 and 0.8740 – it had been yo-yoing within since the middle of February.

US Dollar versus Swiss Franc: 4-hour chart

The current move marks a decisive break above the range highs at 0.8900 and a continuation of the previous short-term uptrend.

The usual technical method for forecasting range breakouts is to take the height of the range and extrapolate higher from the breakout. This activates an initial target at 0.8992, the 0.618 Fibonacci (Fib) ratio of the height of the range extrapolated higher, followed by 0.9052, the full height extrapolated higher.

If the pair continues the strong performance into the end of the week and closes near or above the current level it will have confirmed a decisive break above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) – a formidable obstacle. It has also now convincingly broken above a long-term trendline, another bullish sign.

A break back below 0.8900 range high, however, would spoil the party and bring into doubt the validity of the breakout.

A move below the range low at 0.8729 could indicate a short-term trend reversal and the start of a deeper slide.

The first target for such a move would be the 0.618 Fib. extrapolation of the height of the range at 0.8632, followed by the full extrapolation at 0.8577, which is also close to the 0.8551 January 31 lows, another key support level to the downside.