Swiss Franc plunges after SNB cuts interest rates

- The Swiss Franc weakens after the Swiss National Bank decides to cut interest rates from 1.75% to 1.50%.
- The move was not widely expected by markets and the Swiss Franc has sold off heavily following the news.
- The SNB gives victory over inflation, a too-strong Swiss Franc and the need to stimulate economic activity as reasons for the cut.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is trading weaker by about one percent in its most heavily traded pairs on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decided to cut interest rates at their March meeting.
The SNB cut its policy rate by 0.25% from 1.75% to 1.50% on Thursday, surprising traders who had been expecting a maintenance of the status quo. The move comes after a larger-than-expected fall in Swiss inflation in the first months of the year, and a slowdown in economic growth in 2023.
The Swiss Franc weakened on the news since lower interest rates tend to reduce foreign capital inflows.
SNB decides to ease monetary policy after victory against inflation
In its monetary policy assessment, the SNB said that it cut interest rates because it had won the battle against inflation.
“The easing of monetary policy has been made possible because the fight against inflation over the past two and a half years has been effective,” said the SNB.
Further, it added that, “For some months now, inflation has been back below 2% and thus in the range the SNB equates with price stability. According to the new forecast, inflation is also likely to remain in this range over the next few years.”
The appreciation of the Swiss Franc over the last year and the need to “support economic activity” were given as other reasons for reducing interest rates.
The Swiss economy saw its GDP growth sliced almost in half in 2023 when it recorded only a 1.3% expansion compared to 2.5% in 2022, according to its 2023 Annual Report. Lower interest rates will make it cheaper for businesses to borrow capital and a weaker Swiss Franc for them to export their wares abroad.
The decision somewhat surprised markets, who had only rated the chances of a cut at about one in three prior to the event, according to Reuters.
The bank also revised down its forecasts for future inflation and foresaw constraints to growth coming from a still-strong Swiss Franc and weaker demand from abroad.
Technical Analysis: Swiss Franc extends break out from range against US Dollar
The USD/CHF, which measures the buying power of a single US Dollar in Swiss Francs, is trading in the 0.8960s after penetrating the top of a range – between roughly 0.8900 and 0.8740 – it had been yo-yoing within since the middle of February.
US Dollar versus Swiss Franc: 4-hour chart
The current move marks a decisive break above the range highs at 0.8900 and a continuation of the previous short-term uptrend.
The usual technical method for forecasting range breakouts is to take the height of the range and extrapolate higher from the breakout. This activates an initial target at 0.8992, the 0.618 Fibonacci (Fib) ratio of the height of the range extrapolated higher, followed by 0.9052, the full height extrapolated higher.
If the pair continues the strong performance into the end of the week and closes near or above the current level it will have confirmed a decisive break above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) – a formidable obstacle. It has also now convincingly broken above a long-term trendline, another bullish sign.
A break back below 0.8900 range high, however, would spoil the party and bring into doubt the validity of the breakout.
A move below the range low at 0.8729 could indicate a short-term trend reversal and the start of a deeper slide.
The first target for such a move would be the 0.618 Fib. extrapolation of the height of the range at 0.8632, followed by the full extrapolation at 0.8577, which is also close to the 0.8551 January 31 lows, another key support level to the downside.
SNB FAQs
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country’s central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) of less than 2% per year.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board decides the appropriate level of its policy rate according to its price stability objective. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame excessive price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Yes. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has regularly intervened in the foreign exchange market in order to avoid the Swiss Franc (CHF) appreciating too much against other currencies. A strong CHF hurts the competitiveness of the country’s powerful export sector. Between 2011 and 2015, the SNB implemented a peg to the Euro to limit the CHF advance against it. The bank intervenes in the market using its hefty foreign exchange reserves, usually by buying foreign currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. During episodes of high inflation, particularly due to energy, the SNB refrains from intervening markets as a strong CHF makes energy imports cheaper, cushioning the price shock for Swiss households and businesses.
The SNB meets once a quarter – in March, June, September and December – to conduct its monetary policy assessment. Each of these assessments results in a monetary policy decision and the publication of a medium-term inflation forecast.
