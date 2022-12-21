Emini S&P March hit my 3810/00 target with a low for the day exactly here.

Nasdaq March lower as predicted to my next target of 11100/11000 with a low for the day exactly here.

Emini Dow Jones March collapsed as expected after the sell signal, hitting my target of 32850/750, with a low for the day just a little below at 32686.

Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P March collapsed as predicted to my 3810/00 target with a low for the day exactly here.

Again, gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 3875/95. Shorts need stops above 3905. A break higher however can target strong resistance at 3955/75. Shorts need stops above 3985.

A break below 3795 can target 3780 & 3740/35.

Nasdaq March made a low for the day exactly at my next target of 11100/11000. Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 11300/350. Strong resistance at 11530/590. Shorts need stops above 11700.

Minor support at 11100/11000 but a break lower eventually can target 10850/750.

Emini Dow Jones collapsed again as predicted to my target of 32850/750. I was wrong about longs being risky! We have bounced to strong resistance at 33250/33300. Shorts need stops above 33350. Strong resistance at 33550/600. Shorts need stops above 700.

Shorts at 33250/33300 can target 33050 & 33950/900. Further losses retest 32700/680. A break lower targets 32500/450 then 32100/32000.