-
Emini S&P March hit my 3810/00 target with a low for the day exactly here.
-
Nasdaq March lower as predicted to my next target of 11100/11000 with a low for the day exactly here.
-
Emini Dow Jones March collapsed as expected after the sell signal, hitting my target of 32850/750, with a low for the day just a little below at 32686.
-
Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P March collapsed as predicted to my 3810/00 target with a low for the day exactly here.
Again, gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 3875/95. Shorts need stops above 3905. A break higher however can target strong resistance at 3955/75. Shorts need stops above 3985.
A break below 3795 can target 3780 & 3740/35.
Nasdaq March made a low for the day exactly at my next target of 11100/11000. Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 11300/350. Strong resistance at 11530/590. Shorts need stops above 11700.
Minor support at 11100/11000 but a break lower eventually can target 10850/750.
Emini Dow Jones collapsed again as predicted to my target of 32850/750. I was wrong about longs being risky! We have bounced to strong resistance at 33250/33300. Shorts need stops above 33350. Strong resistance at 33550/600. Shorts need stops above 700.
Shorts at 33250/33300 can target 33050 & 33950/900. Further losses retest 32700/680. A break lower targets 32500/450 then 32100/32000.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction, holds above 1.0600
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0600 after having edged higher to 1.0640 earlier in the session. The modest US Dollar strength ahead of the consumer confidence and housing data from the US seems to be weighing on the pair.
USD/JPY reverses recovery gains below 132.00
USD/JPY is paring back recovery gains below 132.00 amid a positive shift in risk sentiment so far this Wednesday. The pair witnessed the biggest daily slump in 24 years on Tuesday after the BoJ announced unexpected changes to its yield control policy.
Gold needs a ‘Santa rally’ to extend the upside toward $1,830
Gold price is reversing slightly from one-week highs of $1,821 reached on Tuesday, as bulls gather strength before resuming the uptrend. The latest leg down in Gold price could be attributed to a broad-based rebound in the USD.
Charles Hoskinson calls Cardano community to share opinion on new developmental milestone
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of blockchain engineering company Input Output Global, urged the Cardano community to share their take on the new improvement proposal.
The top in the US Dollar is in, where to from here?
A surprise move by the Bank of Japan yesterday triggered a rise in bond yields and strengthened a move lower in the US dollar. Yesterday, the Bank of Japan unexpectedly lifted its ceiling on 10-year government bonds from 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent.