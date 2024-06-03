- India’s Nifty holds solid gains near record highs on Monday.
- Exit polls point to a stronger return for the PM Modi-led BJP government.
- All eyes remain on the June 4 India’s general election outcome and the June 7 RBI policy decision.
Nifty 50, India’s key benchmark index, holds the rally to a new record high near 23,300 on Monday, snapping the previous week’s 2% decline.
Nifty recorded its biggest jump in four years during the market opening.
A potential win, with a amjority, for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ramped up the optimism in the Indian stock market.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 is up 3.14% on the day, trading near 23,240, as of writing.
Stock market news
- Top gainers on Nifty are Adani Ports, SBI Bank, Powergrid, NTPC and Shriram Finance. Meanwhile, the main laggards on Nifty are Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies and LTiMindtree.
- Exit polls over the weekend predicted that PM Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with BJP-led NDA winning anywhere between 350-401 seats.
- The Indian rupee is up 0.50% on the day against the US Dollar, near three-month high of 82.96 for the currency.
- Markets also cheer upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which improved from 51.4 in April to 51.7 in May, beating the estimates of 51.5.
- Last week, India’s economy grew by 8.2% in the fiscal year ended March 2024, sharply higher than 7% expansion recorded in the previous year, led by a robust performance of manufacturing and construction sectors, per Reuters.
- All eyes remain on the results of the 2024 India’s general election due on Tuesday and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy announcements on June 7 for fresh trading impulse.
Indian economy FAQs
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
