US CB Consumer Confidence Index rose to 91.2 in February

  • The US CB Consumer Confidence Index improves in February.
  • The US Dollar Index remains bid and approaches the 98.00 hurdle.
US consumer sentiment picked up pace in February, as the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index improved to 91.2 , up from January’s 89.0 (revised from 84.5).

According to Dana M Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board: “Confidence ticked up in February after falling in January, as consumers’ pessimistic expectations for the future eased somewhat. Four of five components of the Index firmed. Nonetheless, the measure remained well below the four-year peak achieved in November 2024 (112.8).”

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) extends its ongoing recovery, motivating the US Dollar Index (DXY) to flirt with the key 98.00 barrier, near multi-week highs.

