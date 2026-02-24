TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

France: Growth outlook softens on weaker business climate – ING

France: Growth outlook softens on weaker business climate – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING economist Charlotte de Montpellier notes that French business confidence fell further in February, with the overall climate below its long‑term average and services particularly weak. She argues this deterioration reduces the chances that French GDP growth in early 2026 will accelerate beyond the 0.2% pace seen in late 2025, although full‑year 2026 growth is still projected around 1%.

Business sentiment clouds GDP prospects

"Overall, the February business climate has deteriorated more than expected and suggests an economic environment that is less resilient than anticipated."

"The data published today therefore suggests that GDP growth in the first quarter would have difficulty exceeding the 0.2% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, and a slower pace cannot be ruled out."

"For the rest of the year, however, the outlook remains moderately favourable, with GDP growth expected to be around 1%."

"The expected increase in real wages could support household consumption and investment, provided confidence holds up."

"For 2027, we expect growth to reach 1.1%, but political and fiscal risks remain high."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recedes to daily lows near 1.1770

EUR/USD recedes to daily lows near 1.1770

EUR/USD is losing some momentun, easing to daily troughs around 1.1770 on turnaround Tuesday. The pair’s pullback comes amid solid gains in the US Dollar, all amid lingering uncertainty around US tariffs ahead of comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD comes under pressure below 1.3500, focus on BoE

GBP/USD comes under pressure below 1.3500, focus on BoE

GBP/USD is on the defensive again on Tuesday, hovering below the 1.3500 mark as the Greenback stages a firm rebound after two soft sessions. Investors, in the meantime, are expected to closely follow BoE official’s comments later in the day.

Gold fades the advance, back to $5,100

Gold fades the advance, back to $5,100

Gold is giving back a good portion of the recent multi-day rally, receding to the boundaries of the $5,100 region per troy ounce amid the marked rebound in the Greenback. In the meantime, markets’ attention remain on upcoming comments from Fed speakers.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP come under renewed pressure amid ETF outflows, tariff uncertainty

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP come under renewed pressure amid ETF outflows, tariff uncertainty

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are trading under increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Tuesday, as market participants navigate renewed tariff uncertainty. The Crypto King holds above $63,000, down 2% intraday from its $64,656 open.

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

That AI-related headline alone was enough to rattle investors.US stocks slid sharply on Monday after a widely circulated Citrini Research memo outlined a hypothetical “2028 Global Intelligence Crisis”, warning that rapid AI adoption could push US unemployment into double digits as early as by mid-2028.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers