Stock Market Today: Wall Street hits the closing bell broadly in the green on Friday

Following Friday's risk appetite recovery, the S&P 500 (SPX) index rose 0.80% to close the session at 5,137.09. The Dow Jones (DJIA) climbed 0.23% to end at 39,087.38, while the Nasdaq (IXIC) gained 1.14% to finish at 16,274.94.

The Technology Sector climbed 1.78% on Friday, outperforming the rest of the market sectors, closely followed by the Energy Sector which gained 1.17%. The Utilities Sector fell on Friday, ending the week down 0.72% at the closing bell.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) jumped 18.167% to close at $105.31 as the biggest gainer on Friday. On the other hand, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) backslid nearly 9.4% as the biggest loser for the day, dropping to $219.23.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, declined to 2.4% on a yearly basis in January, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday. This reading followed the 2.6% increase recorded in December and came in line with the market expectation. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index rose 0.3% as forecast. The Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.8% on a yearly basis, matching analysts' estimates.

The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a nearly 70% probability that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower the policy rate by 25 basis points in June.

The data from the US showed on Friday that the ISM Manufacturing PMI declined to 47.8 in February from 49.1. This reading missed the market expectation of 49.5 and highlighted ongoing contraction in the manufacturing sector's business activity.

Assessing the latest developments in financial markets, "with positive month-end sentiment dominating the end of yesterday's session, it was not only the S&P 500 eking out yet another all-time high, but there was also a new record high for the NASDAQ (+0.90%), which moved above its previous peak from November 2021," said Jim Reid, global head of economics and thematic research at Deutsche Bank, and continued: "Consistent with the narrative of the year so far, the Magnificent 7 outperformed (+1.22%), with Amazon (+2.08%) and Nvidia (+1.87%) leading the way. The equity picture had been more subdued in Europe, where the STOXX 600 ended the day unchanged, although the German DAX (+0.44%) continued to outperform yesterday. Indeed, yesterday's advance was the 7th consecutive gain for the DAX, taking the index up to a fresh all-time high." Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that it might be appropriate to start reducing rates in summer. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly argued that cutting rates too quickly could cause inflation to get stuck and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester noted that they can't expect last year's disinflation to continue. Earlier in the week, the BEA downwardly revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the US in the fourth quarter to 3.2% from 3.3% in the initial estimate.