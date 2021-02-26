State Researcher: China must set GDP growth target this year

The Chinese authorities must defy the expectations and set a target for economic expansion for this year, Bloomberg reports, citing comments from Zhang Liqun, a researcher at the Development Research Center of China’s State Council.

Further comments

“Without a certain pace of expansion, the quality of the economy doesn’t have support.”

“I think it is necessary to set a goal for economic growth this year, and the conditions are in place for it,” referring to the strong post-covid pandemic recovery.

“The lack of a GDP target last year was mainly due to uncertainty due to the pandemic.”

