China's economy to grow 8-9% in 2021 – PBOC's advisor

Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to the People's Bank of China, said Friday that the Chinese gross domestic product growth could be 8-9% in 2021.

However, the high growth rate would be the result of 2020's low base, Shijin added, according to Reuters. China's economy grew by 2.3% in 2020.

According to Shijin, an average growth of around 5% over the two years (2020, 2021) would be a good outcome.