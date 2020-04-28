Stabilisation and mild strength across CEE – Danske Bank

Danske Bank view of stabilisation and mild strength across CEE in RUB, PLN, CZK and marginally HUF appears to be playing out.

Key quotes

“EUR/PLN to see downward pressure as virus concerns in the global economy ease.”

“EUR/HUF continues to drift higher and HUF strength is likely to prove short-lived.”

“EUR/CZK has stabilised but near term likely sideways to slightly lower.”

“USD/RUB has likely overshot its fair value and we continue to be optimistic on RUB, 75.00 in 12M.”