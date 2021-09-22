Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Stock Price and Forecast: Is it any good?

Sphere 3D is one of the retail trader's new stocks to play.

Nasdaq: ANY is highly volatile with a low market cap.

ANY stock had spiked from $5 to over $11 in a number of days.

3D Sphere is one of the new names picked up on by retail traders, possibly due to several leading influencers on social media talking up prospects for the stock. ANY stock trended heavily on Twitter last week as the stock swung around wildly. The stock did manage to spike above $11 before coming back down to trade around $5. So what is Sphere 3D? Sphere 3D is thus described from its own investor relations website "Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premise implementations. Sphere 3D, has a strong portfolio of brands, HVE ConneXions and UCX ConneXions, dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com".

Sphere 3D (ANY) stock news

The most interesting aspect that appears to have grabbed the attention of retail investors is the companies move into crypto currency mining and in particular Bitcoin. Sphere 3D has a merger with Gryphon Digital mining to tie up and this will bring ANY into the world of crypto and Bitcoin mining. Gryphon has an impressive list of executives as a recent report from Reuters shows.

CEO and Director Rob Chang - Former CFO of Riot Blockchain & former MD at Cantor Fitzgerald

President Dan Tolhurst - Former senior strategist at Netflix & Disney

Chair of the Board Brittany Kaiser - Blockchain regulatory expert & Congressional Subcommittee member

Independent Director Richard Cooperstein - Partner at Media Investment Group & former Head of International Business Development at Facebook

Independent Director Joseph Nejman - Entrepreneur in Residence at Tomorrow Ventures & former Strategic Partner Development at Google.

As part of the deal Gryphon investors will get 111 million shares in Sphere 3d, the transaction has been approved by both companies already and is set to close in Q3 2021. On Tuesday, Sphere 3D announced it had secured an order for 60,000 Antiminers which is a huge order by the standards of the Bitcoin mining industry. "We have raised in excess of US$200 million dollars over the last few weeks and are deploying a portion of that capital towards our initial purchase of miners in order to establish ourselves as a top miner in the industry," says Peter Tassiopoulos, Sphere 3D's CEO. "With the first miners up and running at Gryphon and a total of 7,200 being delivered to them, the combined company has 67,200 state of the art machines in que for delivery, which will make us one of the top miners measured by exahash in the industry."

Sphere 3D (Nasdaq: ANY) stock news

The stock did have an impressive spike on September 2 with the stock closing over 40% higher. Some popular Twitter accounts talked positively about the stock with many comparing it to SPRT. This is where caution is needed. Just remember short positions in a merger usually roll into the new entity. SPRT merged to become part of a much larger entity so a short squeeze was avoided. Could this also be the case here? Currently, ANY has a free float of 54 million shares but Gryphon investors are due to get 111 million shares in ANY according to Reuters "Upon completion of the Merger, Gryphon shareholders will be issued 111,000,000 common shares of Sphere 3D, subject to adjustment. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of both companies". So if you are trading purely for a short squeeze then caution is needed. From the chart, the recent fall has seen some stabilisation around $5 to $6 zone. This is not a bullish sign as a continuation of a spike generally will form a flag pattern toward the high end of the flag pole. In this case, our flag is at half-mast so not bullish, but also not bearish. The current range has support at $5.50 with resistance at $7.50. Volume thins out below or above those levels make volatility possible and likely in this one! Please use stops or manage risk carefully.