Spain’s new coronavirus cases top 100k, death toll hits a new record

Spanish Health Ministry reports over 100,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases, with a daily death toll reaching a new record high.

With a record 864 new deaths reported, the total mortalities rose to 9,053 as on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 102,136 from Tuesday’s 94,417.

Spain's total number of coronavirus cases has already surpassed those reported in China.

EUR/USD implications

EUR/USD is off the lows but still remains under heavy selling pressure, courtesy broad dollar demand amid a flight to safety. The coronavirus crisis continues to fuel global recession fears, as investors run for cover in the greenback.