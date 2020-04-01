Spanish Economy Minister: Govt doesn't have liquidity or financing problem despite coronavirus crisis

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday, the government doesn't have liquidity or financing problems despite the coronavirus crisis.

“There must be an EU system to share a debt to overcome coronavirus crisis,” she added.

Meanwhile, Spain’s March Manufacturing PMI slumped to 45.7 from 50.4 in February, the lowest since April 2013, on the coronavirus impact.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1000, as downbeat Spanish PMI adds to the resurgent US dollar demand across the board, as a flight to safety remains the key theme due to looming virus risks.