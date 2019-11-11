Spain’s Election update: Far right doubles seats in hung parliament, tough times ahead

Reuters reports the near-final official results of the Spanish general election, with the outcome matching the early results of a legislative stalemate with neither the left nor right having a majority.
Additional Details:
Spain's far-right Vox party more than doubled its number of lawmakers.
This was the country's fourth national election in four years and the second one for this year.
Far-right jumps to the third position.
The ruling party Socialists still lead but with fewer seats.
The conservative People's Party (PP) was second and Vox third, mostly at the expense of the centre-right Ciudadanos, which slumped from 57 seats to just 10.
Vox won 52 seats, up from the 24 seats with which it debuted in parliament in April.
On a hung parliament, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "One way or another we'll form a progressive government and unblock the political stalemate ... We call upon all the political parties, except for those that work against coexistence and foster hatred."
FX Implications
On the final results, the EUR/USD pair sheds early gains and now tests four-week lows of 1.1017, with the risks titled to the downside amid Spanish political woes and US-China trade uncertainty driven broad-based US dollar strength.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Clings to 38.2% Fibo, below 50-day SMA
EUR/USD sellers seem taking a hat around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-October downpour as the quote seesaws near 1.1020 by the press time of early Monday. AN upside clearance of 50-day SMA highlights 1.1070/75 support-turned-resistance.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA, June month high restrict immediate declines
Despite declining to the lowest since October 17 on Friday, GBP/USD stops additional south-run around short-term key supports while trading near 1.2793 amid the initial Asian session. Bearish MACD signal further declines.
USD/JPY slips towards 109.00 amid Hong Kong unrest-led risk-off
The USD/JPY pair sees fresh selling over the last hour, as the risk-off sentiment creeps back on rising concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and US-China trade deal. The spot now looks to test the 109 support level amid negative Asian equities and S&P futures.
Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful
Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.
Forex Weekly Outlook – Trade whipsaw set to continue, Powell’s testimony and top data eyed
Contradicting trade headlines whipsawed markets and will continue doing so. Can US data remain upbeat? Inflation, retail sales, and, most importantly, Powell’s testimony are all eyed. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.