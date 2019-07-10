S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks reach a new all-time high at 3,004

- The S&P500 is retracing down after hitting 3,004.
- Immediate supports are seen at 2,985 and 2,950.
S&P500 daily chart
The S&P500 is retreating slightly after establishing a new all-time high at 3,004 on an intraday basis. Bulls want to keep the raly going by targeting the 3,010 and 3,045 level.
S&P500 4-hour chart
The market is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is at 2,985; 2,950 and 2,910 level.
Additional key levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|2992
|Today Daily Change
|13.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|2979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2942.34
|Daily SMA50
|2885.96
|Daily SMA100
|2868.82
|Daily SMA200
|2769.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2982.75
|Previous Daily Low
|2960.25
|Previous Weekly High
|3000.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|2952.25
|Previous Monthly High
|2965
|Previous Monthly Low
|2729.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2974.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2968.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2965.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2951.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2942.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2987.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2996.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3010.25
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.
