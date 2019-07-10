S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks reach a new all-time high at 3,004

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is retracing down after hitting 3,004.
  • Immediate supports are seen at 2,985 and 2,950.

 S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is retreating slightly after establishing a new all-time high at 3,004 on an intraday basis. Bulls want to keep the raly going by targeting the 3,010 and 3,045 level.


S&P500 4-hour chart

The market is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is at 2,985; 2,950 and 2,910 level. 


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2992
Today Daily Change 13.00
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 2979
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2942.34
Daily SMA50 2885.96
Daily SMA100 2868.82
Daily SMA200 2769.92
Levels
Previous Daily High 2982.75
Previous Daily Low 2960.25
Previous Weekly High 3000.5
Previous Weekly Low 2952.25
Previous Monthly High 2965
Previous Monthly Low 2729.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2974.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2968.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 2965.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 2951.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 2942.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 2987.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 2996.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 3010.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

