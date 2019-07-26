S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks pop higher and hit a new all-time high at 3,028.50

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 bulls are relentless as they reached a new all-time high.
  • The level to beat for bulls is at 3,030.00; 3,045.00 and the 3,075.00 level.

 
S&P500 daily chart

The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high at 3,028.50 this Friday. Bulls objective is to drive the market in uncharted territories towards 3,030.00; 3,045.00 and 3,075.00 potential resistances. 

S&P500 4-hour chart

 

Bulls are in charge as the market trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). Support is seen at the 3,010.00 and 2,985.00 levels.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3023.75
Today Daily Change 19.75
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 3004
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2990.38
Daily SMA50 2914.56
Daily SMA100 2895.02
Daily SMA200 2785.9
Levels
Previous Daily High 3026.25
Previous Daily Low 2996.75
Previous Weekly High 3020.5
Previous Weekly Low 2967
Previous Monthly High 2965
Previous Monthly Low 2729.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3008.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3014.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 2991.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2979.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 2962.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 3021.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 3038.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 3050.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

