S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks pop higher and hit a new all-time high at 3,028.50

The S&P500 bulls are relentless as they reached a new all-time high.

The level to beat for bulls is at 3,030.00; 3,045.00 and the 3,075.00 level.



S&P500 daily chart

The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high at 3,028.50 this Friday. Bulls objective is to drive the market in uncharted territories towards 3,030.00; 3,045.00 and 3,075.00 potential resistances.

S&P500 4-hour chart

Bulls are in charge as the market trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). Support is seen at the 3,010.00 and 2,985.00 levels.

Additional key levels