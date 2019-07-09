S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks end Tuesday in the green near the 2,980 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is up on the day close to 2,895 resistance. 
  • Immediate supports are seen at the 2,965 and 2,950 levels. 

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is retreating below the 3,000 handle. Bulls want to break above this level to continue to travel towards the 3,010 and 3,045 level.


S&P500 4-hour chart

The market is finding some support above 2,950 and the 50 SMA. The index is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs) suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. 

S&P500 30-minute chart

The S&P500 is about to test the 2,985 resistance and the 200 SMA. A bullish failure would lead to 2,965 key support and the 2,950 level. Further down lies 2,910 which can can become the next support.


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2979.25
Today Daily Change 3.75
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 2975.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2868.36
Daily SMA50 2878.35
Daily SMA100 2849.36
Daily SMA200 2763.6
Levels
Previous Daily High 2986
Previous Daily Low 2970.75
Previous Weekly High 3000.5
Previous Weekly Low 2952.25
Previous Monthly High 2965
Previous Monthly Low 2729.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2976.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2980.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 2968.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 2962.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 2953.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 2984.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 2992.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 2999.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

;

