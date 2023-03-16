S&P: US 'Aa+/A-1+' sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

Share:

Global rating agency S&P crossed wires via Reuters during late Thursday, amid concerns about the health of the US financial markets. The major rating agency initially confirmed the US 'Aa+/A-1+' sovereign ratings before unveiling the stable outlook.

US ratings constrained by a high general government debt burden, reflecting substantial annual increases in general government's net debt.

Outlook remains stable, indicating expectation of continued resilience in the US economy.

View that us congress will resolve debt ceiling impasse in a timely manner.

Stable outlook reflects US institutional checks & balances, strong rule of law, free flow of information.

US fed has reacted swiftly amid recent problems in some segments of the US banking sector.

Expect the US Fed to navigate the challenges of lowering domestic inflation and addressing financial market vulnerabilities.

Expect that congress will not pass major fiscal legislation aimed at curtailing the fiscal deficit before the 2024 national elections.

Expect consumer price inflation to exceed 4% in 2023 and decline toward 2% over the next couple of years.

Extraordinary monetary flexibility is key to the sovereign rating

Expect GDP growth to decelerate below 1% in 2023 and average 1.6% in the next three years (or 1.3% on a per capita basis).

Expect the US economy to grow close to 2% in the next two to three years following a slowdown in 2023.