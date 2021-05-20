S&P: New Zealand recovering faster than most advanced economies

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Following the release of New Zealand’s (NZ) Federal Budget, S&P Global Ratings is out with its take on it while lauding the South-Pacific island nation’s economic recovery.

Key takeaways

“New Zealand's federal budget was consistent with its expectations.”

“The country was recovering quicker than most advanced economies, though warned debt levels would remain elevated for some time.”

"Given the pace of recovery, we believe the government's credit metrics can withstand further negative shocks to the economy and its fiscal position at the current rating level.”

Related reads

NZD/USD: Recovery capped below 0.7200 after New Zealand Budget

NZ Budget: Sees 2021 GDP at +2.9% vs. HYEFU +1.5%

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Sellers need to break 1.2100 for conviction

EUR/USD: Sellers need to break 1.2100 for conviction

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.2175 during the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency major pair dropped the most in over a week after refreshing a three-month high, not to forget snapping a four-day winning streak, on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area

GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area

GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area

GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area

GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.

GBP/USD News

Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally

Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally

XRP price collapsed almost 50% today at the intra-day low but has rebounded to show a decline of 31%. Psychologically significant $1.00 provides support for the second time in a month. 

Read more

Taper talk & crypto crumble reverberates

Taper talk & crypto crumble reverberates

An implosion in crypto kicked off a wild day of trading and the FOMC minutes once again emphasized the tricky task of tapering. The US dollar led the way while the New Zealand dollar lagged. $43,000 in Bitcoin was repeatedly tested this week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures