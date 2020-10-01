S&P 500 top movers: ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) climbs to fresh five-week highs above $130

- S&P 500 Index is clinging to modest gains in volatile day.
- ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) shares gain more than 8% on Thursday.
- Energy shares fall sharply as crude oil prices suffer heavy losses.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened decisively higher on Thursday but lost its traction and dropped in the negative territory before staging a rebound in the last hour. As of writing, the SPX was up 0.5% on the day at 3,380. The uncertainty surrounding coronavirus stimulus talks in the US seems to be causing the market volatility to increase.
S&P 500 top movers
Despite a lack of company-specific developments, ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) is the top daily percentage gained on Thursday. As of writing, ETSY was trading at its highest level since late August at $131.61, rising 8.15% on the day.
Among the other top performers, Under Armour Inc (UAA: NYSE), Qorvo Inc (QRVO: NASDAQ) and Gap Inc (GPS: NYSE) shares are up 5.6%, 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively.
On the other hand, the sharp decline witnessed in crude oil prices is, once again, weighing on major energy stocks. At the moment, Halliburton Co (HAL: NYSE), Valero Energy Corp (VLO: NYSE), Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC: NYSE) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV: NYSE) shares are down between 8% and 5%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
