S&P 500 top movers: ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) climbs to fresh five-week highs above $130

S&P 500 Index is clinging to modest gains in volatile day.

ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) shares gain more than 8% on Thursday.

Energy shares fall sharply as crude oil prices suffer heavy losses.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened decisively higher on Thursday but lost its traction and dropped in the negative territory before staging a rebound in the last hour. As of writing, the SPX was up 0.5% on the day at 3,380. The uncertainty surrounding coronavirus stimulus talks in the US seems to be causing the market volatility to increase.

S&P 500 top movers

Despite a lack of company-specific developments, ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) is the top daily percentage gained on Thursday. As of writing, ETSY was trading at its highest level since late August at $131.61, rising 8.15% on the day.

Among the other top performers, Under Armour Inc (UAA: NYSE), Qorvo Inc (QRVO: NASDAQ) and Gap Inc (GPS: NYSE) shares are up 5.6%, 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively.

On the other hand, the sharp decline witnessed in crude oil prices is, once again, weighing on major energy stocks. At the moment, Halliburton Co (HAL: NYSE), Valero Energy Corp (VLO: NYSE), Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC: NYSE) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV: NYSE) shares are down between 8% and 5%.