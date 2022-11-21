- S&P 500 likely to open lower on Monday.
- Shortened week ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday.
- FOMC minutes on Wednesday is the data highlight.
The market on Monday looks set to open modestly lower as worries over China continue to weigh on global markets. The sell-off in oil is continuing this morning, and bond markets are yielding lower as growth fears continue to dominate.
S&P 500 (SPX) news
Retailers will take center stage again after having a largely positive time last week. Walmart, The GAP and others posted strong earnings, while Target did miss the target. That was probably the only retailer to disappoint. This week we have Dollar Tree, Best Buy and Dicks Sporting Goods. Overall, it seems the US consumer is holding up well. It is, of course, a shortened week, so that either means it is a pretty dull one or investors will rush to get a week's worth of work done in three days with volumes and volatility kicking up a notch. For now, it seems like the former. Oil stocks will come under pressure from the slide in oil prices and Goldman Sachs cutting its forecasts for 2023.
S&P 500 (SPX) forecast
China's covid cases have risen steadily since the reopening trade was ignited, and now over the weekend we get news of the first covid deaths in over six months in China. That set a risk-off tone for Asia, which was largely followed through to Europe. Option expiry last Friday has removed the range, and so this week is freer to see where risk takes us. The 3,900 highlighted below on the hourly chart is the short-term support, and a break is likely to test 3,806. That is the medium-term pivot.
SPX daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, trades near 1.0250
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum near 1.0250. Wall Street's main indexes trade in negative territory after the opening bell, allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD stays deep in red at around 1.1800 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Monday and trades at around 1.1800. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood amid renewed China Covid worries helps the safe-haven US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold loses recovery momentum, retreats to $1,740 area
Gold price recovered toward $1,750 in the early American session but lost its traction. With the US Dollar benefiting from safe-haven flows, XAU/USD stays on the back foot. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, helping the pair limit its losses for now.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
One eye on FOMC Minutes
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.