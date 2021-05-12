S&P 500 (SPX), Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: How does the Fed spin this one, CPI jumps and stocks dump

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, May 12:
US CPI is all you need to know for today. It was as expected – way too high. On the other hand, one might ask why expectations were pencilled in so low. You really do have to wonder about these analysts on Wall Street sometimes. Can they not look out and see prices in the real world? They have not done too well in forecasting earnings in recent times, and now they get the CPI this wrong!
In case you missed it, the US Consumer Price Index came in at 0.8% versus the forecast of 0.2%. The highest reading since 2008. Futures immediately dumped, while the dollar and yields jumped. Eurodollar futures now are pricing in a 100% chance of a rate hike in December 2022.
This data really sets the scene for a test of sentiment in equity markets. Markets have a tendency to do what they want irrespective of data. Last Friday's jobs report was shockingly bad, but the market rallied anyway. Despite tensions in the Middle East rising, the market staged a huge intraday rally. If markets somehow ignore this CPI data, it will be a huge bull flag.
Right now it looks unlikely as the dollar gains to 1.2111 versus the euro, yields on the 10-year jump to 1.65%, and oil continues to gain above $66 now.
European markets are sliding with the Dax now just negative, FTSE +0.6%, and EuroStoxx +0.2%.
US futures are lower, Nasdaq -1.4%, S&P -0.7%, and Dow -0.4%.
Wall Street top news
US CPI comes in at 0.8% monthly versus 0.2% expected.
France warns UK that the financial services access agreement will be delayed until fishing rights are resolved.
Bank of Japan does not buy stock ETFs against its usual practice of buying when the market drops over one percent.
UN warns that Israel and Palestinians are heading for full-scale war.
AMZN wins an appeal against EU judgement to pay €250 million in back taxes.
Tesla (TSLA) sales slump 27% in China for April.
Wendy's (WEN) beats earnings and revenue.
FUBO smashes earnings estimates, shares jump 20% in premarket.
QuantumScape (QS) misses earnings estimates, shares down 5% premarket.
Wolverine World Wide (WWW) earnings in line, raises guidance.
Electronic Arts (EA) beats earnings estimates on EPS and revenue.
Lordstown Motors (RIDE) will restate its financial statements after SEC guidance on SPACs.
Lemonade (LMND) revenue beats forecasts, EPS in line, buy outlook disappoints, shares drop 6% premarket.
Diageo (DEO) resumes buyback, sees organic profit growth of at least 14%. shares up 4% premarket.
WIX beats earnings, raises guidance but below analyst forecasts. Shares drop 4% premarket.
Ups and downs
Upgrades
Big Commerce (BIGC) - Guggenheim and Morgan Stanley
CapStar Financial (CSTR) - Piper Sandler
Norton Life Lock (NLOK) - Bank of America
Unity Software (U) - Stifel
DraftKings (DKNG) - Berenberg
Hanesbrands (HBI) - Stifel and Wells Fargo
Downgrades
Grocery Outlet (GO) - Deutsche and Craig Hallum
Ferro (FOE) - Deutsche and JPMorgan
Dollar General (DG) - RBC
Imperial Oil (IMO) - Goldman
Novavax (NVAX) - JPMorgan
Economic releases
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author is short SPY. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD dips under 1.41 after US inflation beats estimates
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.41 after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%.
Gold: All eyes turn to inflation data for gold's next big move
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1830, unable to clear a minor resistance near $1836 despite a pause in the US dollar’s advance. That barrier appears to be the horizontal 50-SMA on the hourly sticks.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.