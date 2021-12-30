S&P 500 prints fresh record intra-day highs above 4800, on course for massive near-28% annual gain

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • The S&P 500 printed a fresh record high at 4808 and looks on course for a fresh record closing high.
  • The index is on course for a monthly gain of about 5.0% and an annual gain of nearly 28%.

The S&P 500 hit a fresh intra-day record high on Thursday at 4808, but for the most part has traded within the ranges established over the last three sessions, where the index has mostly traded between the 4775 and 4805 levels. Right now, the index trades almost bang on the 4800 level and with modest gains of about 0.1% on the session. If it can close at current levels, that would mark a new record closing high.

Trading volumes remain incredibly low, as is typical of the final trading week of the year given the high proportion of market participants away for Christmas/New Year’s celebrations, which goes some way to explain the lack of volatility/trading opportunities. In that regard, things will get a lot more interesting next week with a much busier economic calendar and amid the return of most market participants from holidays.

The S&P 500 is up about 1.5% on the week and an impressive near-6.0% higher versus last week’s sub-4530 lows, supported by a fading of concerns about the impact of Omicron on the global economy and earnings, as well as strong US data that has solidified confidence in the US economic health. Indeed, the latest weekly report that was stronger than expected, with initial claims dropping back under 200K, continued claims falling to a fresh post-pandemic low at 1.716M, putting it broadly back in line with pre-pandemic levels, while the insured unemployment rate dropped to 1.3% from 1.4%. If the S&P 500 can close out the session around 4800, that puts it on course for monthly gains of about 5.0% and annual gains of close to 28%.  

Seasonality is another factor being cited by equity analysts as behind recent strength/ongoing support. Analysts noted earlier in the week that the final five days of each calendar year and then the first two of the next are typically associated with gains of about 1.3% in the S&P 500. In terms of the other major indices, the Nasdaq 100 index is on course to gain about 0.3% on the session and after moving back above 16.5K, though remains within the trading 16.4-16.6K trading range established over the last three sessions.

The Dow, meanwhile, managed to pip Wednesday’s peaks and print a fresh intra-day record high above 36.6K for the first time. The index has since slipped back to trade flat on the day around 36.5K. The CBOE S&P 500 volatility index, meanwhile, continues to trade with a negative bias and is back below 17.00 and approaching the mid-November lows just above 16.0.

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 4785.11
Today Daily Change -6.61
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 4791.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4673.37
Daily SMA50 4653.04
Daily SMA100 4548.71
Daily SMA200 4386.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4802.14
Previous Daily Low 4776.98
Previous Weekly High 4738.36
Previous Weekly Low 4527.82
Previous Monthly High 4741.45
Previous Monthly Low 4557.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4792.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4786.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 4778.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 4765.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 4753.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 4803.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 4815.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 4828.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.1300 in the early American session as markets remain choppy ahead of the New Year holiday. The dollar holds its ground after the data from the US revealed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K from 206K. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure amid falling yields, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.

GBP/USD News

Gold Price Forecast: Entering 2022 with firmly bullish potential Premium

Gold Price Forecast: Entering 2022 with firmly bullish potential

XAU/USD gains bullish traction has an immediate resistance at 1,820.25. Spot gold is little changed on a daily basis, marginally higher around the 1,813 level. The dollar keeps seesawing between gains and losses without a certain catalyst as investors close their books for 2021.

Gold News

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Time to squeeze out the last gains for 2021

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Time to squeeze out the last gains for 2021

Bitcoin price is on the front foot this morning as bulls are making a U-turn in the price action at $46,000 and are already in the process of reclaiming $47,032. Ethereum is in the same setup, reclaiming $3,700. XRP is no different but has issues in breaking above $0.8390 as bulls risk stepping into a bull trap if they cannot break above it.

Read more

US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium

US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022

Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures