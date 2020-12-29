S&P 500 Index to march forward 15% to 20% in 2021

In one month, from February 19 to March 23, the S&P 500 shed 52.6% of its value. The return has been equally dramatic, just five months from the nadir to full recovery on August 18. A number of fundamental factors are tilted to a stronger US economy beginning in the second quarter and lasting to the end of the year. All in all, optimism is not inappropriate as bulls could enjoy another 15% winning year, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani.
Key quotes
“The next year appears very positive for equities and the S&P 500. Once the pandemic retreats, deferred global consumer demand should drive a robust expansion in growth.”
“In the near-term, fiscal support in the United States, Europe and China will help keep growth intact, bolstered by the global zero rate regime, until returning employment raises consumer spending.”
“As employment returns and consumption picks up, business spending should add its 10% to 15% to economic activity.”
“After the sometimes grim and often dispiriting events of the past year, optimism may seem inappropriate but that does not mean it is inaccurate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defies 2020 high in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair trades near its 2020 high at 1.2177, pulling back from intraday high alongside Wall Street. US indexes reached record highs before trimming intraday gains.
GBP/USD unable to run despite risk-on mood
Broad dollar’s weakness keeps GBP/USD afloat, but the pair struggles to extend gains beyond 1.3500. The euphoria over Brexit agreement before the end of transition period seemed to have faded amid concerns about the non-inclusion of the crucial services sector in the accord.
XAU/USD breaks above $1880 after a visit to $1871
Gold is hovering around $1885, posting a gain of 0.65% on a quiet day. The yellow metal is breaking to the upside, a trading range, following a quick drop to $1871. It rebounded rapidly back to the $1880 zone.
XRP price drops below $0.20 following Coinbase and Crypto.com delistings
XRP was trading at around $0.30 before Coinbase announced it would halt the trading of XRP around January 19, 2021. The digital asset then plummeted by more than 30% within 24 hours and seems to be poised for a bigger pullback as more exchanges are at risk of delisting the asset.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.