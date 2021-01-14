S&P 500 Index: Support at 3748/38 to hold – Credit Suisse

Although there is scope for further near-term consolidation, the S&P 500 Index still maintains a large bullish “outside week”, which reinforces the uptrend, and economists at Credit Suisse stays bullish for the “measured triangle objective” at 3900.

Key quotes

“Another consolidation session for the S&P 500 as the uptrend pauses and although this should be allowed to extend further yet, with a large bullish ‘outside week’ in place we stay bullish overall.

“Resistance above 3827/32 is seen next at 3866/68 and eventually the ‘measured triangle objective’ at 3900. With a cluster of further Fibonacci projection resistances also seen here and stretching up to 3925/30, we maintain our call to look for a cap here for a fresh and likely we think protracted consolidation phase. Should strength instead directly extend, we see resistance next at 4000, then 4070/75.”

“Support is seen at 3792 initially, then 3777, with better support seen starting at the price gap from last Thursday morning, seen starting at 3765 and stretching down to 3748/38, also now the 13-day exponential average, where we expect better support. We maintain our immediate tactical bullish bias though whilst above last week’s low at 3663.”