S&P 500 Index: Set to end 2021 6% higher at 4,100

The US stocks are expected to extend their rally in the rest of the year 2021, with the S&P 500 index likely to finish the year almost 6% higher at 4,100 levels, the latest Reuters poll of strategists showed on Thursday.

“The index, which is up about 3% so far this year, will finish 2021 at 4,100, a 5.6% gain from its close Tuesday of 3,881.37.”

“The index is expected to be at 4,000 by end-June - though with some strategists warning of a possible surge in inflation.”

“The Dow Jones industrial average will finish this year at 32,970, up 4.5% from Tuesday’s close.”

“Wall Street analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to jump 23.3%.”

Asked when earnings would return to pre-COVID-19 levels, most respondents in the poll said “it would happen within six months. “