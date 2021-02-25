S&P 500 Index: Resumption of the uptrend to reach the 4200 level – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index is recovering strongly and above 3934 it is expected to see a resumption of the core uptrend back to 3950/51, then 3975 and eventually 4070/75, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

Key quotes

“We remain of the view that recent weakness was a temporary and corrective pause only prior to the core uptrend resuming. Above 3930/34 remains needed to add weight to our view to further reinforce the likelihood the core uptrend has indeed resumed for strength back to the 3950/51 highs.

“Above 3950 in due course should see a move to trend resistance at 3974/75 next, then the 4000 psychological barrier, also the top of the daily Bollinger Band.”

“Big picture, we continue to look for 4070/75 and eventually we think 4200.”

“Support moves to 3908 initially, then 3896, with 3860 now ideally holding further weakness. A break would warn of a move back to 3832, potentially even a retest of 3806.”