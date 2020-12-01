S&P 500 Index opens at fresh all-time highs above 3,650

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Tuesday.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit fresh record highs after opening bell.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the green.

Major equity indexes started the first day of December decisively higher as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are at fresh record highs, gaining 1% at 3,658 and 0.75% at 12,360, respectively. Furthermore, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising 1% at 29,925.

Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down nearly 2% on the day at 20.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory after the opening bell. The Energy Index, which fell sharply amid profit-taking on Monday, is currently up 2.8% as the biggest daily percentage gainer.

S&P 500 chart (daily)