S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields retreat amid pre-Fed anxiety, Ukraine, covid news eyed too

- S&P 500 Futures pare the biggest daily gain in a week, US Treasury yields ease from the highest levels since mid-2019s.
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “talks were sounding more realistic,” but Russia’s Putin said Kyiv isn’t serious.
- China reports an easing in daily covid cases but figures stay near early pandemic levels.
- Fed is up for a 0.25% rate-hike, surprise lies in how Powell balances economic forecasts.
Global markets portray the typical pre-Fed nervousness with bond yields and stock futures both down during Wednesday’s Asian session. Adding to the traders’ woes are the mixed signals over the Ukraine-Russia tussles and China’s covid woes, despite the latest easing in daily virus infections.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.25% to 4,250 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields snap seven-day uptrend around the highest levels since June 2019, down 1.5 basis points (bps) to 2.145% at the latest.
Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic, per Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kyiv is not serious about finding a mutually acceptable solution. Recent updates suggest that Ukraine is likely to request more weaponry helps from the US, which will be approved by US President Joe Biden, as signaled by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Hence, an absence of major progress in the talks and mixed comments keep troubling traders when they read the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Elsewhere, China reports 1,952 new coronavirus cases on March 15 versus 3,602 a day earlier, per Reuters. Even so, the daily virus numbers remain at the record top and challenge market sentiment.
On a different page, mixed US data and easing inflation expectations add challenges for the Fed policymakers during today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). That said, US Producer Price Index (PPI) matched YoY expectations of 10% growth whereas NY Empire State Manufacturing Index printed the biggest downside since May 2020. On the other hand, US inflation expectations from the record top, as signaled by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, dropped from the second consecutive day after refreshing the record top.
To sum up, markets are likely to remain jittery but the traditional safe-havens may not benefit amid the pre-Fed caution. In addition to the Fed headlines and Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech, Ukraine-Russia updates, China COVID-19 news and the US Retail Sales for February, expected to ease to 0.4% from 3.8% prior, will also be important to watch for fresh impulse.
Read: Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Is history a guide?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7200 as Ukraine-Russia, Fed woes battle China’s upbeat covid news
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extends the previous day’s rebound from fortnight low. Market sentiment remains sour amid mixed concerns over Ukraine-Russia peace talks and pre-Fed anxiety. Powell’s act of balancing rate-hike, US Retail Sales and risk catalysts are crucial for fresh impetus.
EUR/USD: Bulls holding the fort in a firm correction from weekly lows
EUR/USD is meeting an area of weekly support and has started to decelerate in the 2022 sell-off with a low made near 1.08 the figure last week. The bulls have moved in and are correcting the bearish impulse. This leaves the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level exposed which is near to the 1.1140s.
Gold stays on the way to $1,890 with eyes on Ukraine, Fed and covid
Gold (XAU/USD) portrays the fourth consecutive daily loss near $1,917 while poking the monthly low, despite being inactive during Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s losses could be linked to the firmer US Treasury yields and the market’s anxiety ahead of the top-tier events.
SHIBA INU price has a high chance of a 30% swing, according to the two-week chart
SHIBA INU is forecasting a 30% move in the coming weeks. Following last week’s no-trade zone, the popular meme token has printed two consecutive inside week bars, within a 30% range. SHIB price on the 2-week Chart has printed consecutive inside bars on the two-week chart.
Fed liftoff begins tomorrow: How to trade it?
The next 24 hours will be a busy one for investors! U.S. retail sales, Canadian inflation, Australian jobs and New Zealand GDP numbers are scheduled for release but the main event will be the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement.