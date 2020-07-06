S&P 500: Futures stay mildly bid amid US dollar weakness, risk reset

- S&P 500 Futures defies Friday’s halt to a four-day winning streak.
- US dollar remains on the back foot amid rising virus numbers, fears of escalating US-China tension.
- US data, American traders’ return and the qualitative catalysts will be in the spotlight.
S&P 500 Futures print 0.60% gains while taking the bids to 3,147 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Monday. The risk barometer shrugs off the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from the US, as well as fears of escalating Sino-American tension, to kick-start the week on a positive note. In doing so, the equity derivative might be taking clues from the US dollar weakness and US President Donald Trump’s efforts to placate the bears.
Pandemic details from the world’s largest economy continue to disappoint global traders. The latest updates from Reuters suggest the cases of the deadly disease stayed above 50,000 per day, the record high, during the initial four days of July. It should also be noted that the epicenter Florida and Texas have halted economic reopening plans amid a worrisome increase in the hospitalization rates. Also, US aircrafts are heading to the controversial South China Sea for exercising amid Beijing’s drill, which in turn raises fears of further tension between the world’s top two economies. Even so, US President Donald Trump tweets that the latest surge in the pandemic figures is because of the high testing.
Also standing on the negative side is the signal from the White House about a few more punitive measures for China despite President Trump’s absence of ‘OK’ on the sanctions concerning the Hong Kong issue. Furthermore, the New Delhi-Beijing tension could also be considered as a risk-negative catalyst.
Talking about the positives, the traders are likely preparing for the US players’ return after Friday holiday. The reason being Thursday’s upbeat employment data couldn’t get enough celebration.
In addition to S&P 500 Futures, the US 10-year treasury yields and Japan’s Nikkei also flash mild gains as we write. This suggests the traders are more interested in cheering the good news to worry about the prevailed tension.
As a result, today’s US market open and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will be the keys to follow. Should the services gauge surge beyond 50 mark, expected 49.5 versus 45.4 prior, traders will have an extra reason to portray the risk-on mood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.