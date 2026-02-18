AUD/NZD gains ground above 1.1750 as RBNZ holds rates, Australian employment report awaited

The AUD/NZD cross rises to near 1.1760 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) edges lower against the Australian Dollar (AUD) after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision. The Australian employment report for January will be closely watched later on Thursday.

As widely expected, the RBNZ decided to hold its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 2.25% after concluding the February monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The New Zealand central bank said in its post-meeting statement that "if the economy evolves as expected, monetary policy is likely to remain accommodative for some time.”

RBNZ new Governor Anna Breman said during the press conference that OCR track is based on how the central bank see economy evolving. Breman added that there is possibility of rate hike by end of year.

The Kiwi remains weak after the rate decision as traders pared expectations on RBNZ rate hikes. According to Bloomberg, markets have priced a roughly three-in-four chance of a hike by October shortly after the decision, down from 90% prior.

Traders will take more cues from the Australian employment report on Thursday. The Unemployment Rate is projected to rise to 4.2% in January from 4.1% in December. The Employment Change is estimated to show an increase of 20K during the same period. Any signs of weakening in the Australian labor market could weigh on the Aussie against the NZD in the near term.