The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.1800 neighborhood, or a one-and-a-half-week low, and consolidates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade just below mid-1.1800s, nearly unchanged for the day.

Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the release of the FOMC Minutes for more cues about the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path before placing directional bets. The US central bank's policy outlook will play a key role in influencing the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and providing some meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair. In the meantime, bets that the Fed will lower borrowing costs in June and deliver at least two rate cuts in 2026 might continue to act as a headwind for the USD.

Apart from this, concerns about the Fed's independence and signs of progress in the US-Iran talks might contribute to capping the Greenback. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters that they have been able to reach a general agreement on some guiding principles to resolve the longstanding nuclear dispute. This eases geopolitical risks and boosts investors' confidence, which tends to drive flows away from traditional safe-haven assets and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive.

The shared currency, however, struggles to attract any meaningful buyers amid reviving bets for a rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB), bolstered by economic weakness in the Eurozone. In fact, the German ZEW survey released on Tuesday showed that Institutional investors’ sentiment about the Eurozone's largest economy deteriorated to 58.3 in February from 59.6 in January. Likewise, the Eurozone’s Economic Sentiment Index unexpectedly fell to 39.4 in February, from 40.8.