Canadian Dollar weakens below 1.3650 on softer CPI inflation, lower crude oil prices

The USD/CAD pair gains ground to around 1.3645 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on a softer inflation report and lower crude oil prices. All eyes will be on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, which are due later on Wednesday.

Data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday showed that Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased to 2.3% YoY in January from 2.4% in December. This figure came in below the market consensus of 2.4%. This report reinforced the case that the Bank of Canada will cut the key interest rate again, weighing on the Loonie against the USD.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fall amid easing tensions between the US and Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on Tuesday that both countries reached an understanding on the main “guiding principles” in talks aimed at resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute, but that does not mean a deal is imminent. This headline undermines the commodity-linked CAD. It is worth noting that Canada is a major oil-exporting country, and low crude oil prices generally have a negative impact on the Loonie.

The attention will shift to the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday. The report could offer some hints about the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) future interest rate outlook. Any dovish stance of the Fed could drag the US Dollar (USD) lower in the near term.