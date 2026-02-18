The AUD/USD pair meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Wednesday and stalls the previous day's bounce from the 0.7030-0.7025 region, or an over one-week low. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.7075-0.7070 region, down just over 0.10% for the day, amid modest US Dollar (USD) strength, though the downside potential seems limited.

Investors now seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs in June and deliver at least two rate cuts in 2026. This, along with signs of progress in US-Iran nuclear talks, could act as a headwind for the safe-haven Greenback and support to the risk-sensitive Aussie. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance warrants some caution for the AUD/USD bears as the focus remains on the FOMC Minutes, due later today.

From a technical perspective, spot prices on Tuesday bounced off the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, which is currently pegged near the 0.7020 region. The 100-period moving average trends higher, and the AUD/USD pair holds above it, preserving a positive near-term bias. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hovers near the zero mark with negative readings shrinking, suggesting fading bearish pressure.

Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 51 (neutral) and edges higher, aligning with a stabilizing tone. The bullish tone would persist while the AUD/USD pair maintains traction above the rising moving average dynamic support, with any pullbacks expected to remain contained. A MACD move into positive territory together with an RSI push higher from 51 would strengthen upside momentum. Otherwise, momentum would remain capped.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

AUD/USD 4-hour chart