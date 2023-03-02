S&P 500 Futures stay depressed as yield renew multi-month high amid inflation, rate hike woes

- Market sentiment remains sour even despite mixed US data, China-linked optimism.
- Fears of likely tensions at the G20 talks, higher services inflation keep bears hopeful.
- US two-year Treasury bond yields rise to the highest level since June 2007, 10-year counterpart crosses the 4.0% threshold.
Risk profile deteriorates after an upbeat start of March as US Treasury bond yields rally to multi-month high and highlight the fears of higher inflation and rates during early Thursday. Adding strength to the risk-off mood could be the likely US-China tension at the Group of 20 (G20) meetings.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since early November 2022 by piercing the 4.0% mark, whereas the two-year counterpart rallied to the highest levels since June 2007 by flashing the 4.91% mark at the latest.
The jump in the US Treasury bond yields portrays the market’s fears, which probed bulls on Wall Street and weighed on S&P 500 Futures of late. As a result, the S&P 500 Futures dropped half a per cent by the press time despite the mixed closing of the Wall Street benchmarks.
While checking the roots, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI details for February gained significant attention as the headline gauge rose to 47.7 during the said month from 47.4 prior, versus the 48.0 expected. However, the details of the stated vital activity gauge suggest that the Prices Paid and New Orders marked the highest figures in five and four months respectively.
Ahead of the data, Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neel Kashkari said, "Wage growth is now too high to be consistent with 2% inflation." The policymaker also added and noted that it is concerning that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes so far have not brought down service inflation. The Fed and policymakers from the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) also highlighted the need for further rate lifts to battle the inflation woes.
Elsewhere, the market’s anxiety ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting also weighs the sentiment. The latest New York Times (NYT) headlines suggest a possible rift between the US and China at the key event. “China is urging the start of peace talks, and some Group of 20 nations could support that idea when they gather in India, but U.S. officials argue Russia would not negotiate in good faith,” said the news.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) pared the previous day’s losses while bouncing off a one-week low, whereas stocks in the Asia-Pacific zone traded mixed. Further, the Gold price joins the Oil to recall sellers after a few days of buyer’s dominance.
Moving on, updates from the G20 could join central bankers’ comments and the second-tier data from the US to entertain market players ahead of Friday’s US ISM Services PMI, which becomes the key amid fears of strong services inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months
Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.