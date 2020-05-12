S&P 500 Futures slip below 2,850 as trade sentiment remains sour

- S&P 500 Futures extends losses after Tuesday’s heavy losses.
- Fears of virus wave 2.0, trade war keep risk-tone sentiment down.
- US data adds pressure on policymakers to act.
- Fed Chair Powell’s speech, trade/virus updates will be important to watch.
S&P 500 Futures drop to 2,842, down 0.32% on a day, amid the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. The risk barometer slumped over 100 points to the low of 2,833 on Tuesday, marking its biggest losing streak in three weeks.
The reason for the declines could be traced from the market’s risk aversion due to the on-going fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence. The worrisome virus numbers from Germany and the epicenter Wuhan renew the risk of the virus outbreak 2.0 should the major economies go faster in easing the lockdown restrictions.
Also weighing on the risk-tone sentiment could be China’s trade war with the US and Australia. While the dragon nation seems to have stopped fighting against the Trump administration after announcing a second list of import items and raising soy import forecasts, it retaliated to the Aussie PM’s lobbying for the inquiry into the virus outbreak.
Furthermore, downbeat US inflation numbers exerted pressure on the monetary policymakers who are already struggling to talk down the early indicators suggesting a negative Fed rate in 2021. Recently, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester also warned against opening the economy too early while also turning down the negative rates and fearing for the worst due to the virus.
It should be noted that Wall Street benchmarks dropped heavily during the end hours on Tuesday.
While updates concerning the trade war and the virus outbreak could direct the risks, traders will also be waiting for the Fed Chair Powell’s speech at a webinar organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. If the Fed leader sound worried, as he should, the current risk-off sentiment will gain additional strength.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom
USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.
More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.
WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00
WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710
For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.