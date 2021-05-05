S&P 500 Futures shrug-off covid woes to recover from two-week low

- S&P 500 Futures consolidate the previous day’s losses.
- Off in China, Japan joins pre-NFP cautious sentiment to trouble markets in Asia.
- COVID-19 pessimism extends in Japan, Canada but vaccine optimism battles the bears.
S&P 500 Futures print 0.18% intraday gains while picking up bids near 4,166 during early Wednesday. The risk barometer dropped to the late April lows the previous day but ignored the downbeat coronavirus (COVID-19) updates afterward.
Japan aims to extend the third state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures beyond the May 11 deadline whereas Canada escalates virus-led activity restrictions in Alberta province as pandemic resurgence gains momentum. It should, however, be noted that the vaccine optimism conveyed by the UK, the US and the key pharma companies like Pfizer and BioNTech restrict the pessimism.
Read: Global Covid news updates: Markets looking elsewhere for a catalyst
Before the latest covid updates, Asian traders jostled with Pacific data and events after Wall Street benchmarks dropped amid risk-off mood. Market sentiment improved after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reversed her initial comments backing the rate hike. Also on the positive side could be comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari while turns down the need for any action unless inflation surprises.
It’s worth mentioning that the global markets keep calm ahead of this Friday’s key employment figures, not to forget today’s US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change. This in turn signals further sluggish days ahead.
Read: US ISM Services PMI April Preview: Inflation readings remain key as recovery gains strength
Even so, challenges to multinational companies, especially from the technology sector, seem to exert downside pressure on the US and global equities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2000 following Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari
EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from two-week low. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst. Bears catch a breather amid off in China, Japan and no major updates on risk catalysts.
GBP/USD: Teases upside break of immediate triangle around 1.3900
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3895, up 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps recent recovery moves to challenge the immediate upside hurdle, namely 50-SMA and short-term triangle resistance.
Gold battles $1,780 amid downbeat covid updates, US dollar pullback
Gold’s corrective pullback fades around immediate key hurdle. Yellen, Fed’s Kashkari troubled traders earlier but off in Tokyo, Beijing limit market moves afterward. US data, risk catalysts will be the key to follow.
Ethereum Classic explodes to new record highs
Ethereum Classic price is up 39% this week at the time of writing and is inching towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2018 bear market. Due to the extended condition, price progress will be limited in the short term with a high probability consolidation.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.