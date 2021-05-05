Global Covid news updates: Markets looking elsewhere for a catalyst

The latest covid news states that the Japanese government is now considering an extension of the state of emergency for Tokyo and other areas beyond May 11.
The Golden Week holiday period began in earnest on Saturday, which is something that traders will take note of in terms of the potential for higher cases.
With Tokyo now under a third state of emergency following a resurgence of infections, large shopping facilities remain closed and there were fewer people on the move for the annual holiday period, which began this year on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Singapore has also reimposed tougher restrictions on gatherings and business activity.
This coincides with other news from across the Pacific in Canada's new restrictions announced for the Alberta province.
Nevertheless, the markets are brushing off the threats as this becomes the norm and are instead awaiting economic data and signs of a recovery from the US.
This week, the Nonfarm Payrolls will be the main focus.
