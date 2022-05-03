S&P 500 Futures print mild gains tracing Wall Street moves, yields stabilize on Japan’s off

- S&P 500 Futures extend the previous day’s rebound from yearly low.
- US Treasury yields remain steady around the highest levels since late 2018.
- DXY retreat, US inflation expectations drop to three-week low.
Global traders consolidate recent losses amid a lackluster Tuesday morning, with holidays in Japan and China facilitating a pullback in the recently strong yields. This, in turn, weighs on the US dollar and helps commodities, as well as Antipodeans, while favoring equities at the latest.
That said, the S&P 500 Futures remain mildly bid around 4,155 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields hover around 3.0% after refreshing the multi-day top the previous day.
It’s worth noting that the cautious optimism in the market, as well as a pause in the yields, also trigger profit-booking moves of the US Dollar Index, down 0.18% intraday near 103.41 by the press time. The same helps the Gold Price (XAUUSD) to rebound from the 11-week low.
The recent market action lacks any major fundamental support as the covid resurgence in China and geopolitical concerns surrounding Russia stay on the table to challenge risk appetite. Also challenging the market sentiment is the global central bankers’ rush towards tighter monetary policies amid rallying inflation and supply crunch fears.
On a different page, the US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, dropped for the second consecutive day to 2.81% by the end of Monday US session, the lowest in three weeks. This could be linked to the USD’s latest pullback amid an absence of bond moves.
Additionally, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for April eased to 55.4 versus 57.6 market forecast and 57.1 prior readings while S&P Manufacturing PMI also softened to 59.2 from 59.7 expected and prior, both of which also probe the USD bulls.
Moving on, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting will be an immediate catalyst for the markets ahead of the US Factory Orders for March, expected at 1.1% versus -0.5% prior. While the RBA’s 0.15% will need extra support, most likely from the Fed, to keep the AUD/USD bulls hopeful, the quote recently refreshed daily tops by approaching 0.7100.
Read: Forex Today: Dollar reigns in a risk averse environment and ahead of central banks’ announcements
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls approach 0.7100 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD renews intraday high while extending the bounce off three-month low. Recovery remains elusive below 0.7100, with multiple hurdles to stop bears ahead of the yearly low. RBA is up for a 0.15% rate hike but upcoming elections test buyers.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback remains elusive below 1.0530
EUR/USD stays on the defensive above 1.0500, paring recent losses around the lowest levels since 2017 during the sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. Bears keep their eyes on 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion level with multiple likely bounces around 1.0490.
Gold: Further declines likely ahead of the Fed’s decision
Gold bears stay in charge and take on a weekly support structure. The bulls could be looking to move in at this juncture for arestest of prior lows. The outlook for investment demand remains muted, with gold bugs staring down the barrel of a hawkish Fed.
Bitcoin price could be undergoing Smart Money repositioning
Bitcoin price presents a hopeful scenario of a Wyckoff Accumulation phase. Traders should expect low momentum trading before the next directional trend is established. Invalidation of the bullish scenario is a breach below $37,650.
FOMC meeting: 50 Bps is baked in, but what comes next?
As UK markets get ready to go back to work on Tuesday after the May Day Bank Holiday, the FOMC meeting that concludes this Wednesday is the key focus for market watchers this week. The market is overwhelmingly priced for a 50bp rate hike from the Fed.