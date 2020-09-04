S&P 500 Futures nurse the biggest loss in 12 weeks below 3,450

- S&P 500 Futures remain on the back foot around an eight day low.
- Markets fear further escalation in the Sino-American tension, divert funds to cheer the US dollar gains from 28-month low.
- US NFP, stimulus headlines will join other risk catalysts to entertain momentum traders.
S&P 500 Futures takes rounds to 3,445, down 0.50% on a day, during the initial hour of Friday’s Tokyo open. The risk barometer refreshed the record top of 3,587 on Wednesday before marking the heaviest losses since the early June while dropping to 3,431.62 by the end of Thursday.
Although market players blame tech-rout as the force behind the recent bears’ attack, the US-China tussle is the root of portraying the sea of red in American technology companies and Wall Street as well. Bloomberg came out with the news blaming China’s preparations to lessen the reliance on America for technology while reasoning the previous day declines in global equities that wiped off $100 billion. It’s worth mentioning that the dragon nation’s move was in reaction to the US sanctions over Beijing’s diplomats.
While the US equities were bleed red, the US dollar index (DXY) portrayed the stellar run-up to probe the monthly resistance line amid mildly positive data and hopes that the policymakers will soon end the stimulus deadlock. Recently, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin agreed for stop-gap funding to keep the government offices open even after the current bill expires on September 30.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields gain 1.4 basis points (bps) to 0.636% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 mark 1.20% and 2.20% losses respectively.
Although the US-China tension and stimulus headlines may offer intermediate clues, not to forget around the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates, major attention will be given to the August month’s employment data from America. Forecasts suggest a mild weakness in the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and Unemployment Rate.
AUD/USD: Depressed near one-week low under 0.7300, Aussie Retail Sales, US NFP eyed
AUD/USD sellers attack lower end of the recent 0.7265-82 trading range after flashing three-day losing streak. The aussie pair begins the key trading day, comprising the US employment data. US Dollar Index staged three-day run-up despite mixed data.
USD/JPY bulls holding in there despite Wall Street rout
USD/JPY is trading at 106.16 as the pair moves higher towards an hourly resistance from 106.05 the session lows. The yen is in focus for the sessions ahead, before the Nonfarm Payrolls risk kicks in fully. On Wall Street, there was a sharp drop in stocks.
Gold consolidates $1,930, key support line, US NFP probe bears
Gold prices seesaw around weekly low after bouncing off an ascending trend line from March 20. Markets may witness the typical pre-NFP trading lull while Sino-American tension and US stimulus headlines may offer intermediate moves.
WTI fades pullback from one-month low, prints three-day losing streak above $41.00
WTI stays on the back foot after failing to extend the bounce off $40.44. The energy benchmark slumped to the lowest since August 04 the previous day as the US dollar flashed a three-day winning streak following its U-turn from a 28-month low.
800 point drop in Dow sends risk FX lower
With less than 24 hours to go before the next US jobs report, it was finally time for investors to take profits on overstretched equity positions...